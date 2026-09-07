Australia retain Labuschagne for test series in South Africa

SYDNEY, Sept 7 : Top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne was named in the Australia squad for next month's three-test tour of South Africa on Monday despite a run of poor recent form that has called into question his international future.

The right-hander, who was born in South Africa, was dropped from the one-day squad for a tour of southern Africa last week but retained in the 16-strong party which will play tests in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town in October.

All-rounder Cooper Connolly, paceman Michael Neser and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann are the additions to the squad that lost a first test on home soil to Bangladesh last month before rallying to level the series.

Matthew Renshaw, who was brought in to replace Jake Weatherald as opening partner for Travis Head for the second test in that series, also retains his place in the squad.

Labuschagne's 36 runs over three innings in the Bangladesh series had many questioning the seven-year grip he has held on the number three spot in the batting order, although he does have a decent record in South Africa.

"This is a reasonably condensed three-game series, on the back of six one-day internationals, with only short breaks between each game," chief selector George Bailey said in a news release.

"The squad provides balance and options for each test and the variety of conditions we may face."

The test series, which starts at Durban's Kingsmead Stadium on October 9, is the first between the countries in South Africa since the infamous ball-tampering affair of 2018.

Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster