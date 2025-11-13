Australia ring the changes to take on Ireland

DUBLIN :Australia, reeling after successive defeats on their European tour, made six changes to their team for Saturday’s Test against Ireland in Dublin, including a return for powerful centre Len Ikitau and veteran flyhalf James O’Connor.

Coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday also shuffled the pack, with Allan Alaalatoa returning at tighthead in place of Taniela Tupou and Tom Hooper moving from flank into the second row to allow Rob Valetini to pack down on the blindside.

In the backline, O’Connor replaces Carter Gordon, while Ikitau takes Hunter Paisami’s place at centre.

The speedy Max Jorgensen goes to fullback, with Andrew Kellaway dropping to the bench, while Filipo Daugunu is in for Corey Toole on the right wing.

Ikitau, 27, and the 35-year-old O’Connor last played for Australia in early October at the end of the Rugby Championship when the Wallabies lost in Perth to New Zealand.

As they had moved to clubs in the Premiership in England, they were unable to play against England at Twickenham two weeks ago and were not considered for the loss to Italy in Udine last Saturday.

O’Connor is at the Leicester Tigers, while Ikitau has a short-term contract with Exeter Chiefs. It is O’Connor’s first Test start in the northern hemisphere since 2021.

Tom Robertson has been selected as the substitute loosehead prop, while Nick Frost drops to the bench as second-row cover with Carlo Tizzano coming into the matchday squad as the replacement for the loose forwards.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said: “It’s been a tough schedule, but we’ve tried to embrace that this week and tried to freshen up at the same time.

“It’s another opportunity this Saturday to really challenge ourselves against one of the top teams in the world.”

Team: 15-Max Jorgensen, 14-Filipo Daugunu, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Harry Potter, 10-James O’Connor, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Tom Hooper, 4-Jeremy Williams, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Matt Faessler, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Nick Frost, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Ryan Lonergan, 22-Tane Edmed, 23-Andrew Kellaway.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)