Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia seal World Series sevens title in Canada
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia seal World Series sevens title in Canada

02 May 2022 02:52PM (Updated: 02 May 2022 02:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's women sealed their third rugby sevens World Series title in Langford, Canada on Sunday, capping the event with a last-gasp 21-17 win over returning powerhouse New Zealand.

With New Zealand's "Black Ferns" missing the four previous events due to COVID-19 concerns, Australia claimed their fourth gold medal of the series at Langford to wrap up the championship ahead of the Toulouse finale later this month.

Australia went into the Langford final against the Black Ferns with the Series won but were determined to sign off with a win over the Olympic champions, said coach Tim Walsh.

"It has been so good to have NZ back on the circuit," he said.

"We both love the competitive encounters and the challenges we impose on each other.

"To win the World Series is a remarkable and memorable experience for all involved, and to do it with an exceptional win showing resilience and character multiplies the emotions."

Playing their first World Series event in over two years, the Cory Sweeney-coached Black Ferns came within seconds of winning the gold medal in Canada but lost captain Sarah Hirini with a minute left when team mate Portia Woodman put an inadvertent elbow into the skipper's face.

Hirini came off with blood streaming and New Zealand conceded a string of breakdown penalties, paving the way for Australia's Lily Dick to score the match-winning try.

"I felt so bad doing that to Sarah, said Woodman of the elbow.

"I think she said, 'Because it was you it wasn't so bad', but I felt awful."

All nine World Series have been won by either Australia or six-times champions New Zealand.

The rivalry will continue at the July-August Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us