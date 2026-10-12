Australia set South Africa daunting 421 to win first test

DURBAN, Oct 12 : Australia’s Matt Renshaw continued his red-hot batting form in before his side declared on 314-6 at tea on the fourth day of the first test on Monday, setting hosts South Africa a victory target of 421.

Australia had a 106-run lead after Renshaw scored 190 in the first innings, and the 30-year-old Queenslander continued to dominate the home bowlers at Kingsmead, scoring before a controversial caught and bowled from Keshav Maharaj ended his contribution.

It was the top score for Australia, who looked to accelerate their run accumulation in a bid to give themselves time to put South Africa into bat and chase down the 10 wickets required for victory with one day left

Renshaw, who had not made a significant score in his previous 15 test innings, looked disgusted with the manner of his dismissal as Maharaj juggled a caught and bowl which looked to drop to the ground before he claimed a catch. It was given out after a television review.

Australia resumed on 33-0 and scored 141 runs in a fast-moving first session for the loss of four wickets and a further 140 in the afternoon.

Opener Nic Maddinson, who made a duck in the first innings on his return after a decade out of test cricket, played some expansive shots before Anrich Nortje clean bowled him for 48, and there were useful contributions from Beau Webster, 39 not out, and captain Pat Cummins, who bludgeoned four sixes in his whirlwind 12-ball 32.

Travis Head’s 11 runs at the top of the Australia innings and 37 again from Marnus Labuschagne did not help their individual causes, although Labuschagne’s 53-run partnership with Steve Smith (27) for the third wicket did accelerate the run rate and put Australia into an advantageous position.

South Africa will need a gutsy batting display to stave off defeat and keep up Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten 12-test record as captain.

Bad light curtailed play on each of the opening three days and is expected to again bring a premature close on Monday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)