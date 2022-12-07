Logo
Australia skipper Cummins to miss second Windies test, Smith to lead the side
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2021 Australia's Pat Cummins walks of the pitch after losing his wicket during day 2 of the Third Test REUTERS/Loren Elliott

07 Dec 2022 10:58AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 10:58AM)
MELBOURNE : Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second test against West Indies at Adelaide Oval with a quadricep strain, leaving his deputy Steve Smith to lead the team.

Fast bowler Scott Boland will slot into Cummins's place in Australia's attack for the match starting on Thursday, the team said.

"Team medical staff commenced Cummins’ recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match," the team said in a statement.

Cummins is expected to be fit for the first test against South Africa in Brisbane next week.

Australia lead the two-test series against West Indies 1-0 after beating the Caribbeans by 164 runs in Perth.

Source: Reuters

