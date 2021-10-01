Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia skipper Paine says Ashes going ahead, with or without Root
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia skipper Paine says Ashes going ahead, with or without Root

Australia skipper Paine says Ashes going ahead, with or without Root

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 15, 2019 Australia's Tim Paine celebrates with the Ashes urn after drawing the series to retain the Ashes Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

01 Oct 2021 10:29AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 10:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Australia captain Tim Paine said the Ashes will go ahead regardless of some England players' reluctance to deal with tough COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

England skipper Joe Root and others on his team have expressed doubts about the tour due to 'bubble fatigue' and concerns their families will not be able to travel with them due to Australia's strict protocols.

"The Ashes are going ahead. The first test is on Dec. 8 - whether Joe is here or not," Paine told radio station SEN Hobart.

"It’ll be worked out above us and then they’ll have a choice whether to get on that plane or not.

"No one is forcing any England player to come. That’s the beauty of the world we live in - you have a choice. If you don’t want to come, don’t come."

Cricket Australia is negotiating with authorities and England's board over travel conditions and whether players' families can come.

Australia has caps on international arrivals and there is a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine even for the fully vaccinated.

Former England batsman turned pundit Kevin Pietersen said England players should not travel if placed under any restrictions.

"There is NO WAY I would go to The Ashes this winter. ZERO chance!" he tweeted.

"Unless, the ridiculous quarantine rules were squashed and my family could travel with zero restrictions."

Paine said Pietersen did not speak for the players and said he should leave the decision-making up to them.

"If you want to know anything on any topic in the world, you just ask Kevin Pietersen. He is an expert on everything," added the captain dryly.

"We have not heard one England player come out and say they will not be coming. I think it‘s been beat up and people like Kevin like to get themselves a little bit of exposure in the media."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us