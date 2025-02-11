Logo
Australia soccer player Sam Kerr not guilty of racially abusing UK police officer
Australia soccer player Sam Kerr not guilty of racially abusing UK police officer

Soccer Football - Chelsea and Australia football player Sam Kerr on trial for racially aggravated harassment - Kingston Crown Court, London, Britain - February 11, 2025 Sam Kerr arrives at the court during her trial REUTERS/Toby Melville

11 Feb 2025 10:16PM
LONDON : Australia women's soccer captain Sam Kerr was on Tuesday found not guilty of racially abusing a British police officer after a dispute with a cab driver.

Kerr, who has Indian ancestry, called officer Stephen Lovell "stupid and white" after police were called following a drunken dispute with a cab driver in the early hours of Jan. 30, 2023.

The 31-year-old, one of the world's top female strikers who plays for Chelsea in the Women's Super League, accepted saying those words but denied one count of racially aggravated harassment.

Her lawyer argued she was making a comment about power and privilege, and Kerr gave evidence last week that she felt police treated her differently because of the colour of her skin.

Kerr was acquitted by a jury following a trial at Kingston Crown Court. She showed no emotion in the dock as the verdict was delivered.

Source: Reuters
