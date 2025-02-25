Australia, South Africa Champions Trophy clash abandoned

The Champions Trophy Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday after persistent rain kept the players from the field.

South Africa top the pool on net run-rate from Australia with both teams on three points after winning their opening fixtures against Afghanistan and England respectively.

The latter two meet in Lahore on Wednesday, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Light rain through the day left pools of water on the covers and the outfield, making the prospect of play impossible when the game was called off just after 1200 GMT.