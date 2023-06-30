Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia spinner Lyon diagnosed with 'significant calf strain'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia spinner Lyon diagnosed with 'significant calf strain'

Australia spinner Lyon diagnosed with 'significant calf strain'

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - June 29, 2023 Australia's Nathan Lyon receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 07:20PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the remainder of the second test against England at Lord's after sustaining a calf strain while fielding on the second day on Thursday.

Lyon, 35, who became the first bowler of any type to play 100 consecutive tests when he took the field at Lord's, pulled up in pain while jogging in from the boundary at square leg to field a top-edged pull from England opener Ben Duckett and was assisted from the field by the Australian physiotherapist.

"Nathan Lyon has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain," a statement from Cricket Australia said on Friday.

"He will require at period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.