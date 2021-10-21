Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia spinner Lyon tips England's Stokes to feature at Ashes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia spinner Lyon tips England's Stokes to feature at Ashes

Australia spinner Lyon tips England's Stokes to feature at Ashes

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 13, 2019 Australia's Nathan Lyon Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

21 Oct 2021 03:19PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 03:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia spin bowler Nathan Lyon expects Ben Stokes to play some part in the upcoming Ashes series Down Under, as speculation continues over the England all-rounder's participation.

Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was not included in coach Chris Silverwood's squad for the Ashes.

But the 30-year-old last week posted an Instagram video https://www.instagram.com/p/CVAh4alsgj9 of his return to the nets, raising speculation that he could still feature in the five-test series which is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

"I'm expecting him to come," Lyon said of Stokes on Thursday. "I hope he is. You want to play against the best players in the world.

"Stokesy is the best all-rounder in the world. He's an x-factor, a game changer, and you want to play against these sort of players."

England fast bowler Mark Wood said last week that England players have not talked about Stokes making a potential comeback for the Ashes tour.

Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019 in England after a 2-2 series draw.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us