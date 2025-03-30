Australia to stage white-ball series against India before Ashes

MELBOURNE :Australia will host eight white-ball matches against India in August-November before beginning their bid to retain the Ashes title against England, according to Cricket Australia's latest home fixture list released on Sunday.

With Darwin hosting two T20 Internationals against South Africa in August, international cricket will be played in every state and territory in Australia in the same calendar year for the first time in 17 years.

After the six white-ball matches against South Africa, Australia will play three one-day internationals against India, who beat them in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy earlier this month.

It will be followed by five T20 matches against reigning 20-overs world champions India, who have been Australia's fiercest rivals in recent years across the game's three formats.

Pat Cummins and his men will begin their Ashes campaign in Perth against England on November 21, which will be followed by tests in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Their women team's multi-format series against India, which included a first day-night test in Perth in March next year, will bookend what CA chief executive Todd Greenberg called an "incredible international season".

"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," Greenberg said in a statement.