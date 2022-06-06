Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia sticks with quicks for Sri Lanka T20 opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia sticks with quicks for Sri Lanka T20 opener

Australia sticks with quicks for Sri Lanka T20 opener
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia Nets - The Oval, London, Britain - June 8, 2019 Australia's Kane Richardson during nets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Australia sticks with quicks for Sri Lanka T20 opener
Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 20, 2021 Australia's Jhye Richardson REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Australia sticks with quicks for Sri Lanka T20 opener
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2021 Australia's Pat Cummins walks of the pitch after losing his wicket during day 2 of the Third Test REUTERS/Loren Elliott
06 Jun 2022 03:37PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 03:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia have recalled fast bowler Kane Richardson for Tuesday's T20 series opener against Sri Lanka and stuck with the three-pronged pace formula that won them their first World Cup last year.

Richardson was selected ahead of namesake Jhye Richardson to replace rested Pat Cummins and join Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the attack in Colombo.

Captain Aaron Finch said selectors had considered picking second spinner Mitchell Swepson to partner Ashton Agar but went with pace after seeing the pitch.

"It's not a dry surface by any stretch," Finch told reporters on Monday. "There hasn't been a huge amount of cricket here, and with it being the wet season the wickets are under covers a lot more."

All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, along with batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, have been recalled after missing home matches against Sri Lanka in February and a one-off match against Pakistan in April.

Smith's place in the team is under scrutiny, with classy wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis waiting in the wings.

Finch backed Smith to continue his floating role as a "Mr Fix-it" in the order while conceding that Inglis was unlucky to miss out.

"He'll definitely get an opportunity," Finch said of Inglis, citing the quick turnaround between the three T20s and then the five one-day internationals.

Australia, who will defend their T20 World Cup title on home soil in four months, start the series without head coach Andrew McDonald on site after his positive test for COVID-19.

However, Finch said he has had plenty of contact with McDonald.

"A lot of that (coaching) is done pre-tour," said Finch.

"But I have spoken to him a lot about how we're going to structure the team and how we want it to look over the next couple of months leading into that World Cup."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us