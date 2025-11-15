Australia still the favourites for Ashes, says Anderson

Australia's Ashes dominance on home soil has been such that it is hard to envision them as anything other than favourites, even if they head into the series with weaknesses that can be exploited by England, veteran fast bowler James Anderson said.

England last won the Ashes in 2015 and have not won a series in Australia since 2011, losing their last three tours by margins of 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0.

"I just think that Australia have been so strong, and so consistent in their team selection over the last 10 years, that this probably is their weakest team (in the last 15 years)," Anderson told TNT Sports.

"I think they probably just edge out England in terms of being favourites, but I don't think there's much in it. It's a tough one to call, so I'd say Australia, just."

Australia suffered a significant setback in the build-up to the series, with captain Pat Cummins ruled out of the opener in Perth, while there is a degree of uncertainty over the make-up of their top order.

These factors led to Anderson's former new-ball partner Stuart Broad saying last month that Australia's team was the worst it had been in over a decade.

Anderson, who took a series-leading 24 wickets when England won the 2010-11 series in Australia, agreed with Broad's assessment but said the hosts still had more than enough quality to make up for any absences.

"There are doubts around who's going to bat in the top three, Pat Cummins missing is huge, for at least the first Test," he added.

"I just think that there are question marks there, definitely, and there are cracks that England could potentially expose.

"There's still a lot of quality in their batting lineup, there's still a lot of quality with their bowlers as well, even if Cummins is missing. The likes of Steve Smith, (Usman) Khawaja, Travis Head, there's a lot of quality there."

The five-match Ashes begins in Perth on November 21.