Australia still undecided on starting XI for second test v S Africa

Oct 17 : Australia are assessing all selection options ahead of the second test against South Africa in Gqeberha on Sunday as they look to claim the three-match test series following a thumping 214-run win in the opening game.

All-rounder Cameron Green will miss out again with an abdominal strain but wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis could win his race to recover from a finger injury.

Whether he would start if fit remains to be seen, as Australia also ponder an all seam bowling attack that would leave out experienced spinner Nathan Lyon.

With bad weather expected on the first two days there is a chance that the game could be shortened, or that conditions would be heavily weighted in favour of the seamers.

"We always look at all options," captain Pat Cummins told reporters on Saturday. "We love playing with Nath. We saw last week, (he took) a couple of key wickets in the first innings. And even the control he gives. It makes the rest of us fast bowlers be able to function around him."

He suggested that Matt Renshaw, who scored 190 and 82 in the first test in Durban, would remain as a middle order batter, rather than an option to open the innings as he has done before.

"After what Renners did last week, I presume he'll stay at number five," Cummins said.

"What he deserved even more credit for is that we'd asked him to do a different role and he just said straight away 'yep, no worries, whatever the team needs'.

"There were so many positives in addition to the runs he scored last week. He was a delight, and really helped me and Lyon get through those partnerships (with Renshaw)."

South Africa lead the head-to-head in Gqeberha 4-3, with Australia’s last victory there coming in 1997.