Australia stun Turkey with defensive masterclass at World Cup

VANCOUVER, June 14 : Australia combined defensive discipline with clinical finishing to secure a 2-0 victory over Turkey at BC Place, upsetting their more fancied opponents as coach Tony Popovic praised his side's grit and organisation.

Pre-match attention had centred on Turkey's Arda Guler, but it was Australia's youthful attack that made the difference.

Popovic's side set up to absorb pressure and break quickly, with Mohamed Toure - back from illness - leading the line alongside Nestory Irankunda.

Their pace and directness provided a constant outlet on the counter, unsettling a Turkish side that dominated possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

That approach paid off in the 27th minute when Irankunda combined pace and control with a composed finish for his sixth international goal, underlining why the 20-year-old is considered one of Australia's brightest talents.

"Proud to be here as head coach, to experience this, to put a smile on these people's faces who have travelled so far to support us - I'm just happy for a wonderful young group of men," Popovic said.

"You see the young boys combining to score a goal and can't underestimate what this will do for their confidence and belief."

Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu had spoken confidently beforehand, describing his team as more talented and expecting them to control the game as they made their World Cup return after 24 years.

While his side did enjoy the bulk of possession and registered more shots on target, they were unable to translate that superiority into goals.

Australia were compact and disciplined throughout, closing off space and limiting Turkey's effectiveness in the final third.

Guler saw plenty of the ball but repeatedly ran into a wall of gold shirts, with Australia crowding him out whenever he tried to dictate play in dangerous areas.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach justified his selection ahead of Mathew Ryan with a series of important saves, ensuring Australia's defensive effort held firm under sustained pressure.

Australia next face the United States in Seattle after the co-hosts opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday.

"It'll be a special game. Being at a World Cup is enough, and playing the host nation adds to that," Popovic added. "We'll recover well, prepare well, and respect a very good U.S. side."