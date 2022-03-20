Logo
Sport

Australia suffer more COVID disruptions ahead of qualifiers
FILE PHOTO: A woman takes a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a testing centre in Sydney, Australia, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo

20 Mar 2022 06:21PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2022 06:21PM)
Australia's bid to book their spot at this year's World Cup has suffered more disruption due to COVID-19 with winger Craig Goodwin and midfielder Jackson Irvine ruled out of this month's qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Australia were already without playmaker Aaron Mooy, who was ruled out after contracting COVID-19, and coach Graham Arnold is isolating after testing positive for a second time.

Football Australia said on Sunday that FC St Pauli's Irvine tested positive before departing Germany for Sydney while Adelaide United's Goodwin has been deemed a close contact of a positive case.

Melbourne Victory winger Ben Folami has got a maiden call-up to the national setup and Blackpool midfielder Kenneth Dougall has also been added as a replacement, Football Australia added in a statement.

Australia play Japan in Sydney on Thursday before facing Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on March 29.

Arnold's side need to win both matches to ensure automatic qualification for the finals in Qatar. They are in third place in Group B, three points behind Japan with leaders Saudi Arabia a further point ahead.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

