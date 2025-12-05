Australia take lead over fumbling England in second Ashes test

Dec 5 : Australia dominated day two of the second Ashes test on Friday with a punishing batting assault on a lifeless Gabba pitch as England fumbled their chances in the field.

Half-centuries for top-order batters Jake Weatherald (72), Marnus Labuschagne (65) and Steve Smith (61) made light work of England's first-innings 334 as Australia went to stumps at 378 for six with a 44-run lead.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey (46 not out) and tailender Michael Neser (15 not out) held firm through the last half-hour under the floodlights and will look to press Australia's advantage on day three.

While England grabbed three wickets in the final session to stall Australia's progress, the tourists had a largely miserable day in the field with five dropped catches and some ugly spells of bowling.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith dropped Travis Head on three, allowing the opener to go on to score 33 before he was caught slogging seamer Brydon Carse.

Ben Duckett grassed two chances, the first reprieving Carey on zero after Carse sent a delivery pinging off the batter's gloves.

Moments later, number seven batter Josh Inglis (23) sent a shot flying through Duckett's hands in the gully.

The fumbling continued as Carse dropped Neser on six off a Jofra Archer ball before Joe Root reacted late to a nick in the slips from Carey when the wicketkeeper was on 25.

Root dropped the one-handed chance to deny paceman Gus Atkinson a first wicket in the series.

"It was a crucial last hour there for us," said Labuschagne, who scored his second fifty of the series.

"To get to the end of play six (wickets) down, it gives us a bit of time in the morning session and obviously pushes our bowling later into the night.

"We probably let them in a little bit there in that middle session but it's a nice day out."