Australia thump Sri Lanka by nine wickets to sweep series

:A clinical Australia took a little over three days to pound Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second test and complete a 2-0 series sweep in Galle on Sunday.

Australia's first series victory in Sri Lanka since 2011 is a timely boost for a team that will be defending their World Test Championship (WTC) title in the final against South Africa in June.

Australia were in the box seat having taken a decisive lead of 157 in the spin-dominated contest at the Galle International Stadium.

When the fourth day's play started, the touring side needed 25 minutes to claim the last two Sri Lankan wickets and bowl out the hosts for 231 in their second innings.

Steve Smith's men returned to chase down the 75-run target, losing the lone wicket of opener Travis Head.

Usman Khawaja (27) and Marnus Labuschagne (26) guided Australia to victory with Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who bowed out after playing his 100th test, bowling the last over.

"We played really well from the outset," Australia captain Smith, who struck his second hundred of the series to pocket the player-of-the-series award, said.

"The plans that the batters came with and were able to adapt to the conditions here, it was amazing."

"And then I thought all our bowlers did a tremendous job."

"Since coming here in 2016, the guys have developed so many different plans and it's been great to see a constant improvement."

Smith's 259-run stand with Alex Carey (156) powered Australia to a commanding 414 in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings 257.

Carey made the most of his promotion to number five ahead of Josh Inglis, who suffered back spasm, and went on to win the player-of-the-match award.

Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann (4-63) and Nathan Lyon (4-84) wrecked Sri Lanka in their second innings.

The spin duo claimed a combined 30 of the 40 Sri Lankan wickets in the series.

Battling half-centuries by Angelo Mathews (76) and Kusal Mendis (50) helped Sri Lanka avoid a second successive innings defeat but Australia never took their foot off the pedal.

Smith, leading the touring side in absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, became the first Australian, fifth overall, to take 200 outfield catches.

"Losing a home series two-nil is very disappointing. The condition was very suitable for us," Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva said.

"We haven't had opportunities to get into the game, right from the first game, and Australia proved why they are in the (WTC) final."

The teams move to Colombo for a two-match one-day series beginning on Wednesday.