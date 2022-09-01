Australia unchanged for Springboks in a first for Rennie

SYDNEY: Dave Rennie was able to name an unchanged starting line-up for the first time in his three years as Wallabies coach on Thursday (Sep 1), with the New Zealander making only one tweak to his bench for this weekend's clash with South Africa.

Australia are second in the Rugby Championship after their 25-17 win over the world champion Springboks in Adelaide last weekend and will be looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday.

Rennie's attempts to find some consistency in his selections this season have been scuppered by a lengthy catalogue of injuries to his squad in the six tests so far.

The one change among his forward-dominated replacements bench was the selection of Jake Gordon as back-up scrumhalf in place of Tate McDermott.

Rennie said the team that secured Australia's third victory of the season last week had earned the right to play again in front of a sell-out crowd on Saturday.

"While rapt with last week's effort, we're well aware of the challenge a wounded Springbok poses and the intensity we will require again on Saturday night", he said.

Rennie has kept faith in Noah Lolesio at flyhalf despite having recalled the experienced Bernard Foley to his squad, while the versatile Reece Hodge gets another go at making the fullback shirt his own.

Prop James Slipper will again captain the side in his 121st test, bringing him level with Michael Hooper and Adam Ashley-Cooper as the joint third most-capped Australian behind George Gregan and Stephen Moore.

Hooper returned home ahead from the Argentina tour earlier this month after telling team management that he was not in the right frame of mind to play.

Fraser McReight again replaces the former skipper at openside flanker in a back row also featuring Rob Valetini at number eight and Jed Holloway on the blindside.

Holloway and his fellow New South Wales Waratahs in the side will be playing their first match at the newly rebuilt 42,500-seat stadium that will be their new home ground.