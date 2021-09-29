Logo
Australia unifies men's and women's top flight under A-League brand
Australia unifies men's and women's top flight under A-League brand

FILE PHOTO: Jul 30, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Australia forward Sam Kerr (far right) scores a goal against Japan during the first half at Qualcomm Stadium. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

29 Sep 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 10:19AM)
MELBOURNE : Australia has unified its men's and women's top flight soccer competitions under the 'A-League' brand in a move intended to boost the profile and reach of women's football.

The W-League has been re-branded 'A-League Women', with the men's competition tweaked to 'A-League Men'.

The leagues would also move to unifie social media channels over coming months and share a website, officials said.

"It's not men's football, or women's football, it's just football," A-Leagues managing director Danny Townsend said in a statement.

"We’re committed to growing the game in Australia - for everyone."

Australia's top junior competition, the Y-League, will also be rebranded "A-League Youth".

A-League Men's 2021/22 season starts on Nov. 19, while the women's league starts on Dec. 3.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

