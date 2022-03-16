Logo
Australia v Pakistan test in Karachi ends in draw
16 Mar 2022 08:57PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 08:57PM)
KARACHI, Pakistan : The second test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw at Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a record victory target of 506, Pakistan finished on 443-7 after a pulsating final day.

Skipper Babar Azam topscored for the hosts with a career-best 196, Mohammad Rizwan made 104 not out and Abdullah Shafique contributed 96.

Nathan Lyon (4-112) was the pick of the Australia bowlers while Pat Cummins claimed 2-75.

The series opener in Rawalpindi had also resulted in a draw.

The third and final test begins in Lahore on Monday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

