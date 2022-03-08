Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia v Pakistan test in Rawalpindi ends in draw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia v Pakistan test in Rawalpindi ends in draw

08 Mar 2022 07:46PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 07:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : The opening test between Australia and Pakistan ended in a draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Replying to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared, Australia were all out for 459 on the final day of the contest.

Pakistan were 252 for no loss in the second innings when the teams shook hands and left.

Opener Abdullah Shafique made 136 not out, his maiden test century, while Imam-ul-Haq's 111 not out was his second hundred of the match.

The second match of the three-test series begins in Karachi on Saturday.

Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years also includes three one-dayers and a Twenty20 International - all in Rawalpindi.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us