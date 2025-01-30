Australia want Schmidt signature in two weeks

MELBOURNE : Rugby Australia wants Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt's signature on a contract extension by the start of the Super Rugby competition on Feb. 14, Chief Executive Phil Waugh said on Thursday.

Schmidt is currently contracted up to the end of the British and Irish Lions series in August but after positive signs for the Wallabies in the New Zealander's first season in charge, RA hopes to lock him in through to the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

Waugh said the process had taken longer than their "ambition" to pin Schmidt down by Christmas.

"But we are working through those conversations constructively," he told media in Sydney on Thursday.

"Ideally we'd have a position before Super Rugby ... and we don't want to distract from the start of Super Rugby on February 14."

Schmidt finished his first season in charge with six wins from 13 tests, with half the victories coming against struggling Wales.

But the Wallabies finished the season with a solid northern hemisphere tour where they beat England and gave Ireland a scare in defeat.

Waugh said RA was happy to be "creative" in framing a long-term role for Schmidt, who did not commit to a long-term deal amid concerns over the health of his son who lives with a severe form of epilepsy.

"I think the most important aspect of Joe's inclusion in the environment is his positive influence he has culturally," added Waugh.

"If we can have Joe influencing our environment positively then that's a good outcome."