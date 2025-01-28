Australia to warm up for Lions tour with Fiji test

MELBOURNE : Australia will host Fiji in Newcastle on July 6 in what will be the Wallabies' sole warmup before taking on the touring British and Irish Lions, Rugby Australia said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time Fiji have played in Australia since 2017, with the teams having last met at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

"It will be great to get the squad together and to have a genuine test match prior to the British and Irish Lions series," Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said.

The Wallabies play the first Lions test in Brisbane on July 19, followed by matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

The Lions won the last series in Australia 2-1 in 2013.