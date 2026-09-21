Australia will take lessons from Zimbabwe win into World Cup, says Inglis

Sept 21 : Australia's dramatic one-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday will give the squad confidence they can fight their way through difficult situations, which could prove vital at next year's one-day international (ODI) World Cup, Josh Inglis said.

After their openers departed early, wicketkeeper-batter Inglis (103) scored his second ODI century to help Australia reach their target of 272 with one ball to spare, completing a 3-0 series whitewash.

"I think we're going to get in those situations again," said Inglis.

"For those guys to have done that today with a World Cup 12 months away, it will leave a good feeling with them, and they'll have a better idea of how to go about that situation again next time."

Despite losing his wicket and needing teammate Nathan Ellis to steer the side over the finish line, Inglis said he was glad to find his rhythm after scores of 4 and 21 in the first two matches of the series.

"We just play a lot of Twenty20 cricket now, and it's just me finding the right tempo for one day cricket, and I sort of found that today," the 31-year-old added.

"Playing in a slightly different role with a younger team, I've probably got to take some more responsibility in batting at number four.

"I wasn't there right at the end, but to get there until the 40th over and get a hundred, I'm happy with it."

Australia next face 2027 World Cup co-hosts South Africa in a three-match ODI series beginning on Thursday.