Australia win by record margin at Women’s World Cup

YORK, England :Australia set a Women’s Rugby World Cup record with a 73-0 thumping of Samoa, scoring 11 tries in a dominant start to their Pool A campaign on Saturday, while Canada and Scotland began their Pool B campaigns with impressive victories.

Canada's 65-7 win over Fiji at York Community Stadium saw fullback Julie Schell score six tries in the space of 22 second half minutes.

Canada, who are second in the World Rugby rankings, scored four first-half tries, giving them a healthy lead, then Schell's scores in the 50th, 52nd, 54th, 61st, 69th, and 71st minutes stole the show.

Her double hat-trick, however, was not a record. Portia Woodman, scored eight for New Zealand against Hong Kong in 2017.

Australia were merciless with seven first-half tries against Samoa, and went onto record the biggest margin of victory in tournament history. Desiree Miller scored a hat-trick of tries, with 18-year-old Caitlyn Halse and replacement Adiana Talakai each dotting down twice in a completely one-sided match at the Salford Community Stadium.

Scotland beat Wales 38-8 in the opening Pool B game, which was the second clash of the double header at the Manchester venue, after scoring a first try after 35 seconds through Francesca McGhie, who went on to complete a hat-trick as they made a strong statement with their largest-ever win over the Welsh.

Wales briefly held the lead when Alex Callender scored to put them 8-7 up, but after that Scotland took charge and outscored their opponents six tries to one.

It does not get any easier for Samoa, competing at the tournament for the first time since 2014 and looking out of their depth. They meet hosts, and tournament favourites, England in Northampton next week.

England opened proceedings at the six-week tournament by crushing the United States 69-7 in front of a record crowd at Sunderland on Friday.

Later on Saturday, France meet Italy in Exeter in Pool D in the last of the day’s four matches.

Defending champions New Zealand are one of six teams who will play their first tournament game on Sunday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond and Andrew Heavens)