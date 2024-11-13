Logo
Australia winger Pietsch ruled out of Wales test with calf strain
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England v Australia - Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London, Britain - November 9, 2024 Australia's Dylan Pietsch in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

13 Nov 2024 09:47AM
MELBOURNE : Australia winger Dylan Pietsch has been ruled out of Sunday's test against Wales and the rest of the international season after suffering a calf injury against England.

Pietsch limped off in the second half of the Wallabies' thrilling win at Twickenham last Saturday.

The Wallabies said on social media on Wednesday that Pietsch, who made his test debut against Wales in July, would return home for rehab and be replaced by four-test centre Josh Flook in the squad in Cardiff.

Joe Schmidt's Australia are seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since July when they beat Georgia after sweeping Wales 2-0 on home soil.

Source: Reuters

