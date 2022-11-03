Logo
Australia at the World Cup
Australia at the World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Australia v Peru - Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - June 13, 2022 Australia players celebrate after qualifying to the FIFA World Cup REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

03 Nov 2022 10:18AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:18AM)
SYDNEY : Following is a statbox on Australia at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 38 (Oct. 6)

Odds: 400-1   

Previous tournaments:    Australia made their debut in 1974 and have appeared in five World Cups in total, including the last four. Their best performance was 2006, when they lost to Italy in the last 16 courtesy of a controversial late penalty. In the last three World Cups they have failed to progress from the group stage and registered only one win, against Serbia in 2010.

How they qualified:     Having romped through the second round of Asian qualifying, Australia were only able to finish third in their group in the third round. They beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 to qualify for an intercontinental playoff against Peru. After a 0-0 draw, the Socceroos punched their ticket to Qatar 5-4 on penalties.

Form guide:     Since securing qualification in June, Australia have played two matches, both against New Zealand. After an unconvincing 1-0 win in Melbourne, an experimental side recorded a more impressive 2-0 victory in Auckland.

Source: Reuters

