Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australian court sets hearing of Djokovic's visa case Sunday morning
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australian court sets hearing of Novak Djokovic's visa case

Australian court sets hearing of Novak Djokovic's visa case

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rests at Melbourne Park on Jan 13, 2022, as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)

15 Jan 2022 07:59AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 08:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: An Australian court set the hearing over Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation case on Sunday (Jan 16) at 9.30am local time as the world number 1 tennis player fights to overturn the decision by the Australian government to remove him from the country.

Justice David O'Callaghan said on Saturday the court will liaise with all parties on the question of whether the proceeding had to be heard by a single judge or full court later in the day.

Djokovic was due to hand himself in to immigration officers for detention on Saturday and required to surrender to officials in Melbourne for an interview, according to a court order issued on Friday night.

Source: Reuters/mi

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic Australia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us