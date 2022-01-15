Australian court sets hearing of Novak Djokovic's visa case

SYDNEY: An Australian court set the hearing over Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation case on Sunday (Jan 16) at 9.30am local time as the world number 1 tennis player fights to overturn the decision by the Australian government to remove him from the country.

Justice David O'Callaghan said on Saturday the court will liaise with all parties on the question of whether the proceeding had to be heard by a single judge or full court later in the day.

Djokovic was due to hand himself in to immigration officers for detention on Saturday and required to surrender to officials in Melbourne for an interview, according to a court order issued on Friday night.