Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australian court sets Jan 20 to issue reasons for dismissal of Djokovic case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australian court sets Jan 20 to issue reasons for dismissal of Djokovic case

Australian court sets Jan 20 to issue reasons for dismissal of Djokovic case

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport, after the Australian Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Belgrade, Serbia January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

19 Jan 2022 03:14PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 03:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE :The Federal Court of Australia will publish reasons for its dismissal of tennis star Novak Djokovic's challenge to the cancellation of his visa on Thursday at 0515 GMT, the court said.

The reasons will be read out in court by Chief Justice James Allsop in a session streamed live online, a court spokesperson said.

Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night, just hours after the court dismissed his effort to stay in the country to play at the Australian Open, where he hoped to win a record 21st major title.

The year's first Grand Slam tournament began on Monday.

His departure ended an 11-day rollercoaster following the cancellation of his visa on arrival for not having a proper medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

His saga has stoked global debate over the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated as governments look to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic was held in an immigration detention hotel for several days until a court reinstated his visa on the grounds that he had been treated unfairly at the airport.

Late last Friday the government cancelled his visa again on the grounds that he might foster anti-vaccination sentiment if he was allowed to stay. Djokovic challenged the cancellation on the grounds the minister had acted irrationally, but the court dismissed the case.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us