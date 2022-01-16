Logo
Australian federal court adjourns Djokovic case to consider verdict
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic departs the Park Hotel while under immigration detention, to convene with his legal team after his visa to play in the Australian Open was cancelled a second time, in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

16 Jan 2022 11:54AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2022 12:07PM)
(Corrects surname in 2nd paragraph to Allsop from Allsopp)

SYDNEY : Australian federal court on Sunday adjourned Novak Djokovic's visa case to consider its verdict after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the world number one tennis player and the federal immigration minister.

"We would hope to be in a position to identify to the parties later in the afternoon what the course is that we propose," Chief Justice James Allsop told the court.

The court will decide the fate of the tennis star after a rollercoaster 10 days that saw him detained by immigration authorities, released and then detained again ahead of a tournament that starts on Monday.

(This story corrects surname in second paragraph to Allsop from Allsopp)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

