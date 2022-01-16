Australian federal court adjourns Djokovic case to consider verdict

(Corrects surname in 2nd paragraph to Allsop from Allsopp)

SYDNEY : Australian federal court on Sunday adjourned Novak Djokovic's visa case to consider its verdict after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the world number one tennis player and the federal immigration minister.

"We would hope to be in a position to identify to the parties later in the afternoon what the course is that we propose," Chief Justice James Allsop told the court.

The court will decide the fate of the tennis star after a rollercoaster 10 days that saw him detained by immigration authorities, released and then detained again ahead of a tournament that starts on Monday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue)