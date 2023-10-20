Logo
Australian GP main race moved to Saturday due to bad weather
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island, Australia - October 16, 2022 Fans watch the action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

20 Oct 2023 03:16PM
The Australian Grand Prix main race will take place on Saturday instead of Sunday, swapping places in the schedule with the sprint due to bad weather forecast at Philip Island, MotoGP said on Friday.

"This decision has been taken proactively in order to guarantee the best and safest possible show for all competitors and fans attending," it said in a press release.

Rain is expected throughout the weekend at Philip Island, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon, on Sunday, according to Australia's weather bureau.

Source: Reuters

