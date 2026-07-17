Australian Herbert moves top of Open leaderboard with birdie blitz

SOUTHPORT, England, July 17 : Surprise round-one leader Jackson Suber stayed firmly in contention at the British Open on Friday near the end of his second round as Australia's Lucas Herbert moved top of the leaderboard at six under with a stunning start to round two.

American Suber began on five-under after a 65 on Thursday and birdied his second hole of the day before three successive bogeys threatened to wreck his round. But he recovered and was back to five under with four holes left to play.

Herbert made a scintillating start in benign conditions at Royal Birkdale, reaching the turn in 28 with six birdies.

• Ideal scoring conditions at Royal Birkdale spark moves on the leaderboard on day two.

• Overnight leader Suber recovers from three successive bogeys to consolidate his challenge on his Open debut.

• Herbert flies to top of leaderboard at six under as he takes only 28 shots for his front nine.

• England's Matt Wallace leads in clubhouse on four under after second-round 67.

• American Eric Cole sets lowest round so far with a six-under 64.

• Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler (two under) is out at 1404 GMT.