Logo
Logo

Sport

Australian Herbert moves top of Open leaderboard with birdie blitz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Australian Herbert moves top of Open leaderboard with birdie blitz

Australian Herbert moves top of Open leaderboard with birdie blitz
Golf - The 154th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Britain - July 17, 2026 Jackson Suber of the U.S. in action during the second round REUTERS/Phil Noble
Australian Herbert moves top of Open leaderboard with birdie blitz
Golf - The 154th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Britain - July 17, 2026 Jackson Suber of the U.S. hits a putt during the second round REUTERS/Phil Noble
Australian Herbert moves top of Open leaderboard with birdie blitz
Jul 17, 2026; Southport, ENG; Jackson Suber walks up the tenth fairway during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Australian Herbert moves top of Open leaderboard with birdie blitz
Golf - The 154th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Britain - July 17, 2026 Jackson Suber of the U.S. walks off the green of the 3rd hole during the second round REUTERS/Phil Noble
17 Jul 2026 06:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, England, July 17 : Surprise round-one leader Jackson Suber stayed firmly in contention at the British Open on Friday near the end of his second round as Australia's Lucas Herbert moved top of the leaderboard at six under with a stunning start to round two.

American Suber began on five-under after a 65 on Thursday and birdied his second hole of the day before three successive bogeys threatened to wreck his round. But he recovered and was back to five under with four holes left to play.

Herbert made a scintillating start in benign conditions at Royal Birkdale, reaching the turn in 28 with six birdies.

• Ideal scoring conditions at Royal Birkdale spark moves on the leaderboard on day two.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Overnight leader Suber recovers from three successive bogeys to consolidate his challenge on his Open debut.

• Herbert flies to top of leaderboard at six under as he takes only 28 shots for his front nine.

• England's Matt Wallace leads in clubhouse on four under after second-round 67.

• American Eric Cole sets lowest round so far with a six-under 64.

• Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler (two under) is out at 1404 GMT.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement