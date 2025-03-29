Australian Law appointed Nepal coach

Former Australia batter Stuart Law has been named coach of the Nepal men's team on a two-year contract, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) said on Friday.

The 56-year-old replaces Monty Desai, whose two-year stint with the South Asian side ended after CAN decided not to renew his contract.

Law, a 1996 Cricket World Cup runner-up with Australia, last coached the United States, guiding them to the Super 8 of the Twenty20 World Cup last year on home soil in their inaugural World Cup appearance.

The U.S. announced his departure from his role after just six months in charge.

Law has also had spells with the West Indies, Sri Lanka, among others.

Nepal face Scotland and the Netherlands in World Cup League 2 in June.