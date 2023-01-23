Australian Open 2023: Day eight on Monday

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11):

2138 DJOKOVIC DOWNS DE MINAUR

Novak Djokovic remained on track for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title after beating home favourite Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-1 6-2 in the fourth round.

The Serbian will next face fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia.

2125 PAUL REACHES MAIDEN GRAND SLAM QUARTER-FINAL

American Tommy Paul reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time after beating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-5. Paul will face Ben Shelton next in an all-American clash.

1855 SHELTON WINS ALL-AMERICAN CLASH IN FIVE SETS

American 20-year-old Shelton beat compatriot JJ Wolf 6-7(5) 6-2 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-2 in a fourth-round match that lasted nearly four hours.

"I thought I did a really good job of competing at the highest level in the fifth set. Always tough playing a friend. I've known JJ a while," said Shelton, who did not have his serve broken.

"I was able to pace myself emotionally... Six months ago I wouldn't have been able to finish this match."

1845 RUBLEV SAVES MATCH POINTS TO BEAT RUNE

Fifth seed Rublev fought back from 5-2 down in the final set and saved two match points to beat Holger Rune 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(11-9) to move into the quarter-finals.

1610 WOMEN'S QUARTER-FINALS

Prefix denotes seeding

22-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v 17-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 24-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

30-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Magda Linette (Poland)

5-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Donna Vekic (Croatia)

1605 'SABALENKA IS A BIG FAVOURITE': PLISKOVA

Karolina Pliskova said Aryna Sabalenka is a favourite to win the Australian Open after several top seeds bowed out. The two players will meet in the semi-finals if they win their next match.

"I think Sabalenka is a big favourite of this half, especially getting the title. I feel like she's playing quite good tennis lately. She's always going to be tough because she has a big game," Pliskova said.

"Then the rest, (Jessica) Pegula, I think she's playing great tennis. I'm happy she's in the other part of the draw."

1454 LINETTE STUNS GARCIA

Poland's Magda Linette reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 7-6(3) 6-4 upset of fourth seed Caroline Garcia in just under two hours at Rod Laver Arena.

Linette made only 14 unforced errors to Garcia's 33 in a disciplined performance and will next face former world number one Karolina Pliskova.

1415 PLISKOVA ADVANCES IN 55 MINUTES

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova needed only 55 minutes to beat China's Zhang Shuai 6-0 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals.

Pliskova fired 12 aces and 33 winners to set up a clash with Magda Linette.

1238 SABALENKA INTO QUARTER-FINALS FOR FIRST TIME

Sabalenka stormed into the Melbourne Park quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-2 victory over Swiss Bencic, setting up a meeting with teenager Linda Fruhvirtova or Donna Vekic.

Bencic drew first blood with a break in the third game but the Belarusian fifth seed cut down the unforced errors and upped the pace of her serve to run out a worthy winner in 87 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

1109 SABALENKA, BENCIC ON COURT FOR FOURTH-ROUND CLASH

Aryna Sabalenka and Belinda Bencic got their fourth-round clash underway as scheduled under sunny skies at Rod Laver Arena, kicking off day eight of the championships.

The temperature was 22 Celsius (71.6 Fahrenheit) with a high of 26 forecast.