Australian Open 2023: Day three on Wednesday

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the third day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11):

1345 SAKKARI THROUGH IN THREE-SET THRILLER

Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari fought back from a set down to beat 18-year-old qualifier Diana Shnaider 3-6 7-5 6-3.

"She played an amazing match, she's very young and promising. Maybe she could consider not going to college and turning pro," Sakkari said with a smile.

Organisers said there would be no play on the outside courts before 2:30 p.m. due to rain at Melbourne Park.

1305 SINNER MOVES TO THIRD ROUND

Italy's Jannik Sinner beat Tomas Etcheverry 6-3 6-2 6-2, going through the match without conceding a break point opportunity to the Argentine.

READ MORE

PREVIEW-Tennis-Raducanu faces Gauff in 'next generation' battle at Australian Open

Order of play on Wednesday

WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Djokovic back in old routine, Murray wins epic as weather disrupts Aussie Open

Djokovic feels the love during dominant opening victory

'I deserved to win', says Murray after Berrettini upset at Australian Open

Rublev, Fritz progress as soaring temperatures stop play

Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint

Heat halts play for three hours at Australian Open

Italy's Giorgi denies seeking fake COVID vaccine certificate

Fernandez credits father for giving her mental toughness

Thiem laments injury in Australian Open exit but satisfied with progress

1240 SWIATEK PAST OSORIO INTO THIRD ROUND

Top seed and hot favourite Iga Swiatek overcame Camila Osorio 6-2 6-3 under the closed roof on Rod Laver Arena to become the first player into the third round of the tournament.

The Pole was vulnerable when the 21-year-old Colombian attacked her serve but always looked to have control of the contest and set up a meeting with Bianca Andreescu or Cristina Bucsa after serving for the match for a second time.

"I think it was much tougher than the scoreline suggests," said Swiatek. "It was tough but I'm happy that I was persistent in being proactive."

1150 NO PLAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS BEFORE 1300 LOCAL TIME

The weather continues to wreak havoc on the schedule with organisers, already facing a backlog of matches after major disruptions on Tuesday, confirming that rain would delay the start of play on the outside courts for at least three hours.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY ON SHOWCOURTS, RAIN DELAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Second-round matches got underway as scheduled under the closed roofs of the main showcourts on day three of the championships but light rain delayed the start on the outside courts by at least 30 minutes.

Organisers already had their work cut out after extreme heat and a rain storm caused long delays on Tuesday. Eleven first-round matches were unfinished, including nine which did not even start.

The weather forecast is promising, however, with a high of only 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit) predicted and the chance of showers decreasing as the day goes on.