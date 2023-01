MELBOURNE: Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (Jan 29).

Prefix number denotes seeding:

ROD LAVER ARENA

Women's doubles final (3pm local time - 0400 GMT)

1-Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova (both Czech Republic) v 10-Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara (both Japan)

Men's singles final (7.30pm local time - 0830 GMT)

3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)