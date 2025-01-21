Australian Open 2025: Day 10 highlights, results

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the 10th day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (times GMT):

0045 GAUFF, BADOSA GET QUARTER-FINAL ACTION UNDERWAY

Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa got the quarter-final action underway on schedule on Rod Laver Arena with the blockbuster clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz scheduled for the night session on the main showcourt.

The temperature at Melbourne Park was 28 degrees Celsius (82F) and forecast to peak at 29 in the afternoon.

For order of play see here

READ MORE

Sinner toughs it out as Tien hobbles out, Monfils retires at Melbourne Park

De Minaur downs Michelsen to keep home hopes alive at Australian Open

Swiatek satisfied after WADA decide not to appeal her case at CAS

Success takes toll on Monfils at Australian Open

Swiatek crushes lucky loser Lys to reach Australian Open quarters

Australian broadcaster apologises to Djokovic, Serbian fans

Svitolina wants to give Ukraine a 'little light' after reaching quarter-finals

Keys unlocks Rybakina serve to reach Australian Open quarters

Sonego ends another teenage dream to advance in Melbourne

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)