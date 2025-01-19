Australian Open 2025: Day Eight highlights, results

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open on Sunday (times GMT):
0030 FOURTH ROUND ACTION UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK
The fourth round of the Australian Open got underway as matches started on schedule to kick off the second week of the year's first Grand Slam.
World number one Aryna Sabalenka was on Rod Laver Arena taking on Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in blazing sunshine with the temperature already 29 degrees Celsius (84F).
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)