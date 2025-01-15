Australian Open 2025: Day Four highlights, results

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times GMT):

0016 PLAY BEGINS AFTER MORNING SHOWERS

Play began at John Cain Arena with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen taking on Laura Siegemund, as rain in the morning delayed proceedings on the other courts.

The temperature was 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 F) on the fourth day of the championships with more showers predicted.

Aryna Sabalenka continues her title defence with a second-round clash against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, while Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are in action later in the day.

For order of play see here

READ MORE

Medvedev advances after meltdown, Fonseca dazzles on debut at Australian Open

Gauff wary of resurgent Burrage, Sabalenka and Djokovic in mix on day four

Medvedev destroys net camera in huge scare against Thai wildcard

Teenager Fonseca crushes Rublev in dream Grand Slam debut

Paolini finds Wei through to second round of Australian Open

De Minaur sees off Van de Zandschulp to progress in Melbourne

No warmup, no problem for 'lucky loser' Lys at Australian Open

French generations collide as Monfils edges Mpetshi Perricard

Brooksby says long ban for whereabouts failures 'unfair and unfortunate'

Rybakina eases past local wildcard Jones in Melbourne

'Mind of its own': Raducanu advances despite wayward serve

Australian Open 2025: dates, schedule, seeds and how to watch on TV

Australian Open 2024 prize money: how much do winners of men's, women's and doubles finals win?