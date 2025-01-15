Australian Open 2025: Day Four highlights, results

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times GMT):
0016 PLAY BEGINS AFTER MORNING SHOWERS
Play began at John Cain Arena with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen taking on Laura Siegemund, as rain in the morning delayed proceedings on the other courts.
The temperature was 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 F) on the fourth day of the championships with more showers predicted.
Aryna Sabalenka continues her title defence with a second-round clash against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, while Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are in action later in the day.
