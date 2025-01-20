Australian Open 2025: Day Nine highlights, results

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the ninth day of the Australian Open on Monday (times GMT):

0045 ACTION UNDERWAY ON ANOTHER HOT DAY IN MELBOURNE

Fourth round action got underway as scheduled when Veronika Kudermetova and Elina Svitolina took to Rod Laver Arena on another hot day at Melbourne Park.

The temperature was 26 degrees Celsius (79F) and forecast to peak at 29 in the afternoon.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)