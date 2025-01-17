Australian Open 2025: Day Six highlights, results

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open on Friday (all times GMT):

0013 PLAY BEGINS AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play began on schedule on the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park with the temperature at around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will feature on Rod Laver Arena in her third round clash against Denmark's Clara Tauson and four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka takes on Belinda Bencic.

Carlos Alcaraz plays Portugal's Nuno Borges before 10-times Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic faces Tomas Machac in the evening session.

