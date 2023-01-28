Sabalenka subdues Rybakina to win maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Aryna Sabalenka bludgeoned her way to a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Kazakh 22nd seed Elena Rybakina on Saturday (Jan 28) in a thrilling final between two of the most exciting power-hitters in the women's game.

An 11th straight win of the year also means the Belarusian will return to a career-high ranking of number two behind Iga Swiatek, reaping the rewards of her improved mental stability and service to emerge as a genuine threat in big tournaments.

With Russian and Belarusian players only allowed to compete as individual athletes without national affiliation at Melbourne Park due Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Sabalenka also became the first neutral athlete to win a major.

She dropped to the floor in delight after securing the win and walked up to Rybakina's side of the court to give her a hug before climbing up to embrace her emotional entourage in the players' box.

"Thank you so much for an amazing atmosphere," said Sabalenka, who received the trophy from former world number one Billie Jean King. "And of course my team, the craziest team on tour, I would say. We've been through a lot of downs last year, we worked so hard."

"I hope next year I come back and I show you even better tennis, and you guys support me even more," she added.