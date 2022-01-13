Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australian Open crowds capped at 50per cent capacity due to COVID
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australian Open crowds capped at 50% capacity due to COVID-19

Australian Open crowds capped at 50% capacity due to COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Serbia's Novak Djokovic meet at the net after their final match. Crowds are at a reduced capacity for this years event following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

13 Jan 2022 09:54AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 10:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Crowds at the Australian Open tennis tournament will be capped at 50 per cent capacity under updated COVID-19 restrictions, the Victoria state government said on Thursday (Jan 13), as authorities battle a surge of cases in Melbourne.

Face masks will also be mandatory for all patrons, except when eating or drinking, and there will be density limits of one person per two sq m at indoor hospitality venues, the government said in a statement.

"These updates to arrangements for the Australian Open will mean that fans, players and the workforce can look forward to a terrific COVID-safe event," Victoria acting minister for sport Jaala Pulford said in the statement.

Victoria, which hosts the Grand Slam in state capital Melbourne, reported 37,169 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 25 deaths.

The tally of cases is slightly down from Wednesday's count of 40,127.

The buildup to the Australian Open, which starts Monday, has been overshadowed by doubt surrounding the participation of men's champion Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was detained by Australian border authorities for several days before being released on Monday after winning a court case.

The Victoria government said all tickets purchased to the Grand Slam to date remained valid, implying sales at the normally crowded event had not reached 50 per cent capacity for any sessions.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/az

Related Topics

tennis Australian Open COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us