Australian Open day eight

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11):
1405 COLLINS FIGHTS BACK TO DOWN MERTENS
Danielle Collins rallied from a set down to beat 19th seed Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4 and become the third American woman to reach the last eight, joining Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.
Collins secured the win on her third matchpoint when a tired Mertens double faulted.
READ MORE:
Australian Open order of play on Monday
Medvedev faces tactical test against Cressy
Barty powers on at Australian Open in Laver's house
Nadal survives epic opening set tiebreaker to defeat Mannarino
Rejuvenated Monfils marches into Australian Open quarter-finals
Australian Open hopes for strong finish after Djokovic debacle
'Political' Peng messages banned at Australian Open
Tiley denies reports Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia
Kyrgios circus rolls on in Australian Open doubles
Pegula rekindles Melbourne Park love affair to reach quarters
Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open
Krejcikova living the dream as she reaches maiden Melbourne quarters
Berrettini serves big to see off Carreno Busta
Sinner willing to take up McEnroe's coaching offer
Belgian Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open
1115 PLAY UNDER WAY ON DAY EIGHT
Play got underway on as scheduled day eight of the championships. Danielle Collins and Elise Mertens were first up on Rod Laver Arena for their fourth round tie.
Another warm day at Melbourne Park was in prospect with temperatures already approaching 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and forecast to hit a high of 34.
(Compiled by Andrew Both and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)