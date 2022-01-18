Australian Open day two

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11):
1248 MUGURUZA MOVES PAST BUREL
Third seed Garbine Muguruza got her campaign underway with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Clara Burel. The 2020 runner-up faces Alize Cornet in the second round after the Frenchwoman beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-3 6-3.
1230 KVITOVA CRASHES OUT IN FIRST ROUND
Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova fell at the first hurdle with a 6-2 6-2 loss to Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea.
1105 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY TWO
Play at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on day two of the year's first Grand Slam.
The temperature was hovering just under 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 21 forecast.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Shrivathsa Sridhar, Editing by Peter Rutherford)