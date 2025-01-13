Australian Open Day Two

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open on Monday (all times GMT):

0125 BRITON BURRAGE FIRST WINNER ON DAY TWO

Britain's Jodie Burrage was the first winner on day two when she romped into the second round with a 6-2 6-4 victory over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean on court 13.

The world number 173 will next face either third seed Coco Gauff or former champion Sofia Kenin, who were playing their first-round match on Rod Laver Arena.

0005 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY AS SCHEDULED ON DAY TWO

Play got underway as scheduled on day two of the championships with no sign of the wet weather that washed out a good chunk of play on day one.

The temperature was hovering around the 24 degrees Celsius (75F) mark with blue skies and bright sunshine at the Melbourne Park precinct.

For order of play see here

READ MORE

Sinner kicks off title defence, Kyrgios makes Grand Slam return at Australian Open

Sabalenka, Zverev shines after rain stops play in Melbourne

Ponchos at a premium as rain wrecks day one of Australian Open

Game, set and match: Ruud says proposing to girlfriend topped any Grand Slam final

Vekic misses coach Shriver, sends her love to wildfire-hit LA

World number 219 Habib puts Lebanon on the map at Australian Open

Pegula fighting fit for Australian Open after taking extra week off

'Dead by the end': Nishikori hangs tough in winning return to Australian Open

Andreeva hopes chicken, rice and parmesan is recipe for Melbourne success

Alcaraz reaping rewards of rivalry with Sinner

Australian Open 2025: dates, schedule, seeds and how to watch on TV

Australian Open 2024 prize money: how much do winners of men's, women's and doubles finals win?