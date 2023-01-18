Ailing defending champion Nadal bows out of Australian Open

MELBOURN: Defending champion Rafael Nadal bowed out of the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday (Jan 18) after suffering an injury during his 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald.

Nadal's elimination shakes up the men's draw and puts a twist in the Grand Slam titles race, with nine-times champion Novak Djokovic able to draw level with the Spaniard's 22 major championships should he take a 10th crown at Melbourne Park.

Nadal appeared to suffer a strain in his left hip area while running for a backhand deep in the second set at Rod Laver Arena and after receiving attention from a trainer he took an off-court medical time-out when trailing 6-4 5-3.

He returned grim faced to play out the match but his movement was clearly affected, particularly on his backhand side, paving the way for McDonald to end the Spaniard's bid for a third title at Melbourne Park.

Before the injury McDonald had played superbly to take the first set, going toe-to-toe with the 36-year-old Spaniard and winning most of the ferocious baseline exchanges.

"He's an incredible champion, he's never going to give up regardless of the situation so even closing it out against a top guy like that is always tough," said McDonald.

"I was trying to stay so focused on what I was doing and he kind of got me out of that with what he was doing. But I kind of just kept focusing on myself and got through.

"Last time I played him was at Chatrier, he kicked my butt," said McDonald, who took only four games off Nadal in the second round of the French Open in 2020.

"It's tough to hit through on clay but I liked my chances on hard, I really wanted to take it to him on hard court. I'm really glad I got my chance and got away with it."