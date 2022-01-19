Logo
French player Harmony Tan taken off court in wheelchair at Australian Open
France's Harmony Tan was taken off court in a wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Paul Crock)

19 Jan 2022 03:04PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 03:04PM)
MELBOURNE: France's Harmony Tan had to be helped off court in a wheelchair on Wednesday (Jan 19) after breaking down in agony with calf problems during her Australian Open second round clash with Elina Svitolina.

The unseeded 24-year-old was down 5-1 in the third and deciding set before the pain became too much, and she was forced to withdraw.

"It was a rollercoaster match," said Ukraine's 15th seed Svitolina, whose 6-3, 5-7, 5-1 win set up a third round clash with two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

"Of course, it's very sad to see her leaving the court in a wheelchair. It's never, never good to see a player getting injured."

Azarenka made round three with an routine 6-1, 6-2 thrashing of Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

"We've played many times, played doubles with her, practised with her also many times," Svitolina said of Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 Melbourne Park winner.

"For me will be important to bring my best game to the next match, try to work on few tactical things with my coach."

Source: AFP/kg

Related Topics

tennis Australian Open Harmony Tan Elina Svitolina

