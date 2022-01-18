Logo
Medvedev marches into second round of Australian Open
Medvedev marches into second round of Australian Open

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his Australian Open first round match against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen at Melbourne Park on Jan 18, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

18 Jan 2022 01:39PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 01:53PM)
MELBOURNE: Daniil Medvedev launched his bid for a maiden Australian Open title on Tuesday (Jan 18) with a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) romp over Swiss battler Henri Laaksonen.

US Open champion Medvedev, favourite to win at Melbourne Park in the wake of Novak Djokovic's deportation, was in cruise control for two sets against world number 91 Laaksonen before being dragged into a proper dog-fight in the third set.

Finland-born Laaksonen produced scintillating tennis to keep in touch with Medvedev in the tie-break before faltering with a pair of unforced errors that gave the Russian three match points.

Medvedev sealed the win on the first of them and will play the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Liam Broady for a place in the third round.

Source: Reuters/kg

tennis Australian Open Daniil Medvedev

